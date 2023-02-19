Visual arts | An exhibition visitor accidentally broke a 40,000 euro sculpture in the gallery

A buyer has already been found for the fragments of the porcelain sculpture.

Artist By Jeff Koons Balloon Dog – the sculpture was destroyed when an exhibition visitor accidentally dropped it in an art gallery in Miami, USA, says The New York Times.

The value of the sculpture was 42,000 dollars, or about 39,300 euros.

The incident happened on Thursday evening at the Art Wynwood gallery, where an advance event for art collectors was organized. According to eyewitnesses, one of the invited guests had tapped a porcelain sculpture placed on the podium with his finger, causing it to fall to the floor and shatter into small pieces.

Balloon Dog is one of Jeff Koons’ most famous works, and thousands of copies have been made of it in different colors and sizes, the largest of which is three meters high. The specimen that now fell to the floor was from the smallest end of the series, only about 40 centimeters tall.

The sculpture, which looks like a balloon figure, has also been made into countless copies and cheap decorative objects.

The destroyed sculpture was insured. According to the BBC the Miami artist who was there Stephen Gamson has offered to buy the fragments of the sculpture.