Visual arts | Albert Edelfelt’s painting was last seen in Finland 103 years ago – now it returned to the public and surprised even art historians

The painting “Among the Roses” was last seen in an exhibition in Finland in 1910.

From Sweden An interesting painting was bought from the auction house a week ago: by Albert Edelfelt (1854–1905) small Among the roses -work (1898) depicts the artist’s sister Berta picking roses from the bush in the garden of Haiko’s summer villa.

The work has been privately owned.

Now it was sold at Hallands Auktionsverk’s auction. The buyer was businessman and art collector from Åland Anders Wiklöf. He paid about three and a half million kroner (about 300,000 euros) for the work.

Anders Wiklöf’s summer apartment in Andersudde has a lot of valuable art.

of Wiklöf the collections contain a lot of Finnish and Swedish art, especially from the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries.

The collection of hundreds of works also includes, among other things by Helene Schjerfbeck, Ellen Thesleffin, Eero Järnefeltin, Carl Larsson, Anders Zorn and from Åland by Karl Emanuel Jansson work.

Ateneum Art Museum to the amanuensis For Hanne Selkokari information Among the roses – there is happy news about the buyer of the work.

“Anders Wiklöf has been very sympathetic to us and lent works to our exhibitions,” he says.

Therefore, it is possible that also Among the roses can be seen by the public again. According to Hallands Auktionsverk, it was last seen in Finland in Ateneum’s Edelfelt memorial exhibition in 1910 and before that in the year of its completion in 1898.

In May, an extensive Edelfelt exhibition is opening at the Ateneum, but that’s about it Among the roses doesn’t have time, and it wouldn’t fit, because the exhibition is a complete set that has already been exhibited in both Paris and Gothenburg. It also exhibits paintings owned by Anders Wiklöf.

Hanne Selkokari, co-curator of the upcoming Edelfelt exhibition, was unaware Among the roses – of the work before it went on sale in Sweden.

For him, it is a work that could very well be presented at the Ateneum, for example, in an exhibition where there are other works related to the same subject, i.e. flowers and gardens.

According to him, the fact that the works of prominent artists emerge from private collections into the public domain even after a hundred years is not exceptional.

“That often happens in connection with exhibitions. For example, the Edelfelt exhibition organized by the Ateneum in the Petit Palais in Paris last year spawned contacts, and a couple of the artist’s previously unknown works, a portrait and a pastel work, came to light.”

in Helsinki The Edelfelt exhibition, opening in May, covers the artist’s entire career.

It contains works not only from the Ateneum, but also from French and Nordic museums, as well as from public and private collections in Finland and abroad. In total, approximately 110 works will be displayed.