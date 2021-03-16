Visual arts Akseli Gallen-Kallela’s previously unknown work was sold for more than 250,000 euros

Gallen-Kallela’s work has been in the possession of the same family since 1910.

Akseli Gallen-Kallela (1865–1931) oil painting was sold yesterday at the Buwowski auction for a final price of 252,342 euros.

The work was not in Akseli Gallen-Kallela’s museum register before it went on sale, ie it is a work previously unknown to the public. It has been in the possession of the same family since 1910, when he was a trade adviser from Oulu Karl August Snellman bought it.

An expert in classical art Johan Wulff estimates that the result of the auction is an indication that customers are ready to buy increasingly expensive works in an online auction in addition to the traditional hammer auction.

“The final price for the property clearly reflects the growing demand for Akseli Gallen-Kallela’s art,” Wulff said in a press release from the auction house Bukowski.

Gallen-Kallela was one of the most important visual artists of the golden age of Finnish art at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries and the developer of the Finnish national style. In his paintings, Gallen-Kallela often depicted nature and the Finnish folk character.

Gallen-Kallela became known to the general public, especially for national landmarks, The Kalevala and Seven brothers, as an illustrator.

Now the painting sold has flaming colors that are repeated in Gallen-Kallela’s works as a typical element.

“Some features of the painting are reminiscent of a view of the studio villa Tarvaspää tower, but the elongated landscape, tranquility and two rowers in the foreground suggest that the artist wanted to illustrate the ideal landscape of his mind,” Wulff describes in the release.

The painting is signed and features an “BREAD” engraving by the artist, which appears in at least one other work by Gallen-Kallela. The meaning of the engraving is uncertain.

The Tarvaspää studio castle, designed and built by Akseli Gallen-Kallela, now serves as the Gallen-Kallela Museum.