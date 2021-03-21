Visual arts A year has passed since the pandemic, and HAM’s Strange Everyday online exhibition shows what it has been like

In the joint exhibition of HAM and the City Museum, everyday reality is viewed from a different perspective.

HAM Helsinki An online exhibition with the theme of everyday strangeness has been opened on the website of the art museum.

The online exhibition is in two parts. It contains photographs documenting the Korona period in Helsinki from the City Museum’s collections with the title Quiet city as well as the whole of video art At the moment From HAM’s collections.

Photographer of the Helsinki City Museum, awarded at Fotofinlandia in 2016 Yehia Eweis, began documenting the prospects for the coronavirus grace period in the cityscape in March 2020.

The virtual exhibition features a collection of more than a hundred images of everyday pandemics in Helsinki. The images are divided into three themes: state of emergency, opening, and second wave.

“Initially, the subject of photography was a city emptied of people and phenomena caused by quarantine such as an outdoor boom and homecoming. Since then, the subjects have expanded: distance school and its end, teddy bears in windows and other visual messages, safety intervals, city orchestra streaming, public transport, library closures, health care, use of masks, relaxation and re-tightening of restrictions, ”the exhibition text describes.

HAM’s media art Nine video works have been selected from the collections for the exhibition, which challenge the atmosphere to see behind everyday routines:

“In video works, the limits of reality are subtly tested. A spotlight shines in the spotlight that usually doesn’t get attention, or the actions of the co-workers seem irrelevant and comical, ”the online gallery describes.

The collection includes works by artists Johanna Ketola, Anssi Pulkkinen, Anneli Nygren, Iiu Susiraja, Pasi Autio, Olli Keränen and Cloud Takala.

The online exhibition produced by HAM Helsinki Art Museum and Helsinki City Museum is on display HAM website Until 30 September 2021.

Fastholm, Herttoniemi, April 2020­

Herttoniemi, March 2020­

Herttoniemi, March 2020­

Vallila, May 2020­

Itäkeskus corona testing station, January 2021­

Pasi Autio: Crossroads, 2009 (still image from the video)­

