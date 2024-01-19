Visual arts | A woman from Helsinki sold paintings that would now be worth billions – This is how an art treasure slipped out of control because of one piece of advice

The husband of Finnish Fanny Flodin collected Vincent van Gogh's works. When the spouse died, there were paintings in the apartment in Paris, which are now worth billions. The boards could have ended up in Finland, but the young widow received fatal advice from her father. A new discovery from a private home in Helsinki tells more about the exciting phases of the couple and the paintings.

Mwith envy is full of walls Vincent van Gogh paintings. What should be done now? That's what the Finnish pianist asked Fanny Flodin in a letter from his father at the end of 1901.

33-year-old Flodin lived in Paris with his French spouse by Julien Leclercq with. Now Leclercq had died at the age of 36.