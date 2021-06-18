Visual arts A woman bought a painting with a few lures from a recycling center – The work turned out to be a painting by David Bowie, and now the price has risen to over € 20,000

The price of a work acquired with a few coins has already risen to a few tens of thousands of euros at auction.

Canadian the landfill and the associated recycling center store turned out to be a goldmine for the woman.

One work of art fascinated a woman and she decided to acquire it for herself. The purchase of the painting eased the woman’s purse by only five Canadian dollars.

The work was revealed by a British musician David Bowien tekeleeksi.

Work is currently being auctioned at the Canadian Cowley Abbot Art Auction. CEO of the company Rob Cowley according to a painting called DHead XLVI is one of about 47 works that Bowie painted between 1995 and 1997. Bowie called these Dead Heads, which means the day of the dead.

The series consists of Bowie’s self-portraits as well as pictures that the musician painted of his bandmates, friends and acquaintances.

Behind the painting is Bowie’s signature, a date for 1997 and a description of the work. According to experts, the signature proves that it is not a forgery.

The veracity of the work has been confirmed Andy Peters, who has been collecting Bowie ‘s autographs since 1978.

Behind the work is also the stamp of a London company. According to Cowley, that company worked with Bowie before it ceased operations.

The painting is about 20 centimeters wide and 25 centimeters high.

Painting the price was expected to rise to around EUR 8,100 at auction. The price has risen above estimates, as the amount was already exceeded on the first day of the auction. On Thursday, the price rose to about 26,000 euros. The auction will continue for about a week.

In 2018, another work by Bowie was auctioned off. At that time, the final sale price rose to approximately EUR 23,000.

The matter has been reported, among other things BBC and CNN.