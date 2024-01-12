Visual arts | A US university canceled an exhibition by a Palestinian artist

The reason for canceling the exhibition is apparently Halaby's expressed support for the Palestinians. In the United States, supporting Palestine easily leads to dismissals and cancellations.

of Indiana A Palestinian artist has been canceled by a university in the United States Samia Halabyn retrospective exhibition, the international media that follow visual arts, for example, say The New York Times and Artnews. The artist interviewed by the New York Times says that dozens of works had already arrived at the exhibition site, the Eskenazi Art Museum owned by the university, when the director of the museum called him and informed him of the cancellation of the exhibition.

The reason is apparently Halaby's (b. 1936) support for the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas expressed on social media, as the museum director mentioned in the phone call that the museum's employees were worried about them. Halaby received the written notice of cancellation on December 20, 2023.

of Indiana the university's director of communications Mark Bode announced on Wednesday that the exhibition was canceled because its “integrity” could not be guaranteed. The exhibition was scheduled to open on February 10.

After Indiana, the exhibition is planned to continue to the Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University. Its leader Steven Bridges told the New York Times that it will go ahead as planned. The exhibition opens in East Lansing, Michigan on June 29 and runs until December 15.

in Jerusalem born Halaby, has received his education at universities located in the American Midwest. He has master's degrees from both Michigan State University and Indiana University, and he had hoped that his first retrospective exhibition held in the United States would be in Indiana, according to The New York Times. The artist is 87 years old.

An establishment has been established to return the exhibit to Indiana University's Eskenazi Museum of Art web addresswhich had more than 7,600 signatures by Friday afternoon.

Gazan since the start of the war in October 2023, the US university world has been targeted a lot of pressure to those who have been seen to speak for the Palestinians. Until now, for example, the president of Harvard Claudine Gay and Chancellor of the University of Pennsylvania Elizabeth Magill have had to resign.

The war in Gaza has also caused tremors in the international art world, when, for example Oh Weiwei exhibition at the Lisson gallery in London was cancelled in November after this was written in the X service about the war in Gaza.