Visual arts | A two-year-old German child earns hundreds of thousands of euros from his paintings

Visual arts|At best, up to 270,000 euros have been offered for the art of two-year-old Laurent Schwarz. The first solo exhibition of the boy who makes abstract paintings is planned for September.

Only few artists can say that they have sold their works for hundreds of thousands of euros. German Laurent Schwarz however, belongs to this small group of his. His abstract paintings have been offered for up to 270,000 euros, according to the news agency Reuters.

And he’s only two years old.

Schwarz paints abstract paintings with acrylic colors, the subjects of which do not necessarily open up to the viewers right away. However, the little painter tells what the paintings show. He has painted, for example, an elephant, a cow and a seahorse.

The works of Schwarz, who is from the state of Bavaria, have received offers to buy them from different parts of the world. The boy’s works are also on display, for example, in the one dedicated to his art on the website and In the Instagram profile.

Schwarz started painting according to his parents in the autumn of last year. Now his pace is about one painting a week.

News agency Reuters interviewed the painter’s parents. Father Phillip Schwarz notes that Laurent paints because it’s fun.

“I think his paintings are great. And most obviously others also agree,” says the father.

Painter’s mother Lisa Schwarz helps his son interpret the results. Lisa says that she thinks her son’s color choices are “exceptional”. Lisa originally photographed her son painting for herself.

“I thought that the little child in front of the canvas was incredibly cute, and the paintings turned out really great.”

The two-year-old painter’s works were exhibited at the Munich art fair in the spring of this year. His first solo exhibition is planned for September. In addition, for example, paint and wallpaper manufacturers have been interested in cooperating with him.