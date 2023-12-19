Visual arts | A painting from the golden age of Finnish art, which had been hidden for almost 130 years, was sold as part of a millionaire's collection

For decades, only a black-and-white photograph of Maria Wiik's Este painting has been known.

from Åland businessman and art collector Anders Wiklöf has bought a Finnish artist for its collections Maria Wiik too of the work Barrier.

What is exceptional about the shop is that Wiik's work has been in your hands for almost 130 years. Be the first to report on the purchase Nya Åland magazine. The purchase price has not been announced.

Maria Wiik (1853–1928), who painted a lot of portraits and still lifes, is one of the most important Finnish artists of the 19th century.

Barrier-painting is known to have been sold to an unknown buyer at an exhibition in Nizhny Novgorod in 1896. It was the so-called All Russia Exhibition held in connection with a large industrial fair. Last year, the painting had collected prizes in Helsinki.

For Åland, it was bought from the German Dannenberg auction house.

Wik has painted A barrier in Pont-Aven in French Brittany in 1883-1884, where at the same time his friends and colleagues were working Helene Schjerfbeck (1862–1946).

“Barrier is so significant that it is one of Maria Wiik's first outdoor paintings”, says Professor Emerita, who has studied Finnish female artists Riitta Konttinen by phone. Konttinen has written A biography of Maria Wiik (Otava, 2000) and referred to this in several of his works.

Maria Wiik has remained somewhat of an enigmatic artist partly due to her reticent nature, partly due to the paucity of surviving correspondence.

The picture of the artist could be clarified if the letters that once ended up abroad to a relative could be found, says Konttinen.

From the Este painting has so far only been known by Daniel Nyblin a black-and-white artwork printed on a glass negative and exercises.

One of the sketches is an oil painting in the collections of the National Gallery Farewell (1893).

The National Gallery's collections include Maria Wiik's painting Farewell, a sketch for the painting Este. It dates from 1883 and was donated to the collections in 1919.

In the sketch and the final painting, Wiik depicts two children by a stone wall. The child in the foreground of the painting seems to be crying. An obstacle the second sketch that preceded it depicts a crying boy in front of a wall.

“The subject is completely my own and Trap– according to my wife's taste”, stated buyer Anders Wiklöf According to Hufvudstadsbladet. He finds it “especially funny” that art historians have seen an Åland native in the work by Karl Emanuel Jansson (1846–1874) influence.

Wiklöf's first art purchase in 1989 was a work by Jansson, purchased from a London auction house, HS told In an interview with Wiklöf 20 years ago. Today, there are many valuable works in the collections Ellen Thesleffin (1869–1954) in 1891 from the painting From the echo since.

Maria Wiik painted a portrait of her sister Hilda Wiik in 1881. The painting, one of the artist's most famous works, was exhibited in the Paris salon.

Maria Wiik once studied in Paris and shared an apartment and studio with a Finnish colleague by Amélie Lundahl (1850–1914) with. Wiik briefly worked as a substitute at the Finnish Art Association's drawing school in Helsinki, but returned to France in the fall of 1881.

Maria Wiik's career as an artist took off in the 1880s, both in Finland and in France. One of his most famous works, Portrait of a Sister Hilda from Wiik (1881) was exhibited at the Paris Salon. The end of life was overshadowed by financial worries and deteriorating eyesight.

Maria Wiik also painted self-portraits. This painting, painted in 1917, was bought for the Ateneum's collections the following year.

Maria Wiik was forgotten in her later years, as was Helene Schjerfbeck, Riitta Konttinen has stated. The same gentleman, an art dealer, appeared as their helper Gösta Stenman (1888–1947). “For Maria Wiik, whose inherited wealth had dwindled over the years, Stenman's appearance was of great financial importance,” Konttinen writes in his work on Wiik.

However, Wiik did not have a big rise like Schjerfbeck's success.

with Anders Wiklöf, “On the King of Åland”, has a considerable art collection at his home in Andersudde. It accumulates all the time. There was news last March From the Edelfelt acquisition. In 2020 Wiklöf bought Anders Zorn painting Mandolin player (1884).