Thursday, July 4, 2024
Visual arts | A painting by Titian that was stolen and found at a bus stop was sold for more than 20 million euros

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 4, 2024
in World Europe
Visual arts | A painting by Titian that was stolen and found at a bus stop was sold for more than 20 million euros
The painting, which had been missing for seven years, was found by a detective specializing in art theft.

Renaissance painter Titian’s the painting from 1510 was sold at an auction in London on Wednesday for 17.6 million pounds, or about 20.7 million euros, says BBC.

A painting depicting Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus A moment of rest on the way to Egypt became public in 2002 when it was found unframed at a bus stop in London, stuffed in a plastic bag.

Painting had been stolen in 1997 from the Marquess of Bath’s Longleat House in Wiltshire.

The painting was eventually found by a Scotland Yard detective specializing in art theft Charles Hillwho had previously found several other stolen art treasures, such as Edvard Munch I screamwhich was stolen from the Oslo National Museum in 1994.

Now sold A moment of rest on the way to Egyptfrom the Italian name Riposo durante la Fuga in Egitto, represents Titian’s early production, as the artist was only about 20 years old when he painted the painting.

Titian, who died in 1576, was his real name Tiziano Vecelliowas one of the most important artists of the Venetian school of fine art of the Renaissance.

