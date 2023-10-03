The Fonda Milagros nightclub is part of a complex of four industrial warehouses converted into three entertainment venues. According to land registry data, they were built in 1987 and are on the same plot in Atalayas, an area in the northeast of Murcia.

In 2008, Teatre opened, with a license for a nightclub with a kitchen. In June 2019, a modification was requested to divide the premises into two: Teatre and Fonda Milagros. The social networks of the new club had then been announcing parties and concerts at the club for three months, which continued operating until Sunday. Below we show what it was like inside according to what can be reconstructed from the dozens of videos and images published on social networks.

The division into two floors and its layout, with a single staircase to access the upper floor, has been key to the outcome of the fire that was detected around six in the morning on Sunday. Most of the 13 deceased were trapped on the opposite side of this exit route.

Two of the victims’ bodies were found on the ground floor, but firefighters believe they fell there first after the structure collapsed. This suggests that they were in the booths, small boxes organized with two sofas facing each other and attached to a railing that overlooked the ground floor, separated from each other by a curtain and a thin wall. They were arranged in a horseshoe shape above the ground floor, where there was a stage, bar and tables.

To access the boxes there was only one way: the staircase that went up from one end of the horseshoe and gave access to the first floor, where a corridor ran behind all the boxes. Those furthest from the stairs were on the opposite side of the premises and had no other means of exit.

In the establishment, profusely decorated with products and objects of Colombian inspiration, there were many elements that easily burned: from wooden furniture to artificial plants, including jute bags, flags, hats, scarves and fabric posters that hung from a network of poles. bamboo.

Decorative elements in the central area of ​​the ground floor of Fonda Milagros

Investigators cannot yet say where the fire originated. That these were buildings designed as industrial warehouses is relevant, as the firefighters have explained, because they have tubular structures that collapse when very high temperatures are reached.

The fire also spread to all the premises that were part of the industrial warehouse. On paper, current legislation mandates that firebreak strips exist precisely to prevent this rapid spread.

The division of the original premises into two had not been authorized by the Murcia City Council. As stated in the documentation released by the City Council, Teatre requested in June 2019 a “non-substantial modification” with which it intended to split the premises between Teatre and Fonda Milagros. Two and a half years later, in January 2022, the City Council issued an order to cease the premises’ activity, considering that the modification was of a “substantial” nature. Despite this, the store has continued to operate and promote its content on social networks. During the afternoon of Monday, the Fonda limited access to its content on Instagram.

Key points that are not known

Two days after the fire, some of the key questions to explain the tragedy remain unanswered. With the spokespersons for both establishments exchanging accusations about the origin of the flames, it depends on the progress of the investigation to determine where the fire started and what prevention systems each establishment had.

Although the City Council pointed out an inspection after the order to cease the activity, the results of this are not known nor if it was actually carried out. In the photos of the Fonda you can see signs of fire extinguishers, alarm buttons, some signs indicating the direction of the exit and there is at least one sign of a supposed emergency exit on the wall of the box floor. At the moment, the authorities have not been able to confirm if after the partition, the Fonda Milagros ship maintained any of these evacuation routes.