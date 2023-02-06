Dozens of strong aftershocks are following the 7.8-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale that shook southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday morning. The epicenter —located in Turkish territory, some 600 kilometers southeast of Ankara, the Turkish capital, and 100 kilometers north of Aleppo (Syria)— is located in an area of ​​high seismic intensity, where the Anatolian and Arabian. At the moment, there are confirmed more than 1,600 deaths and thousands of wounded in the area.

The shock has been felt in several neighboring countries such as Lebanon, Israel, Cyprus and Jordan.

Information in development. There will be an update soon

