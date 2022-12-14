France will play the World Cup final against Argentina, after defeating Morocco in a semifinal that they dominated from minute five and which closed at minute 79 with a great play by Kylian Mbappé, who moved, placed and dislodged a Moroccan team inside the area. The Frenchmen controlled the game remarkably, even when they handed the ball over to Regragui’s men.

Morocco had their best chances at the end of the first half, when they slightly turned the match pendulum in their favour. One of his center backs was about to score a spectacular goal from the Chilean kick, but he crashed into the post. The Africans no longer had such dominance. The graph shows which selection created the most danger, minute by minute.

The Gauls gave the ball to their rival after scoring the first goal: possession in the first half went to the Moroccan side (56%), and the total for the match as well (61%). France, however, conceded few chances and created more danger with their plays and counterattacks.

A deserved win (in expected goals)

The French felt comfortable managing the advantage gained in the opening minutes. They finished off more and better than the rival: their shots were worth 2.1 expected goals —for their probability of ending in success—, compared to Morocco’s 1.0 expected goals. France shot three times from inside the six-yard box and another six times from quite close.

Morocco came close to scoring at the end of the first half, especially with a spectacular Chilean kick from El Yamiq. It was the clearest occasion for the Africans, who with the minutes running against them opened up those defensive lines that had tightened so much in other games, such as the round of 16 match against Spain.

The battle in midfield

Aurélien Tchouaméni’s touches are a good example of French order. The Real Madrid midfielder became strong in midfield, but he also had more projection in attack than in previous matches. In the first half he gave a pass to Mbappé, whose shot could have closed the game much earlier. Later, he started the play that ended in France’s second goal.



Among the Moroccans we have highlighted Azzedine Ounahi, who had a great presence in midfield, and who repeatedly projected himself in attack, sometimes close to the band and other times occupying the inside corridor.

France did not need to combine

On the French passing map there are hardly any connections between their midfield players and forwards – the most repeated thing was to move the ball between their centrals. The team became very short, with the average position of all its players in a very narrow band, with the sole exception of Mbappé, incisive on the counterattack with his gallops on the left lime.



Morocco braided their game on the right flank, more combinative, with triangulations from Ounahi and their two stars, Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi. The two occupied advanced positions, with the full-back doubling inside many times.

The Moroccan passing map shows the ability of the Africans to face a huge rival and play a good game, one that for many minutes allowed them to dream of reaching a historic final.

sources and glossary

expected goals The goals that a player or a team should have scored with their shots, adding the probability that each one had of ending in a goal. The calculation of the statistics takes into account the position of the shot, the type of shot or the position of the goalkeeper.

Momentum of the party Which team is creating more dangerous situations in each minute. It is calculated from the recent ball possessions of each team and their probability of ending in a goal. Controlling the ball has a different value depending on the position: retaining the ball between your central defenders is not as dangerous as reaching the opponent’s small area.

Data source: Opt.

Authors José Álvarez Iguacel, Kiko Llaneras, Javier Galán and Yolanda Clemente.

