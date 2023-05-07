Visu report | In what outfit does the Wrapper arrive? The live broadcast of the opening of the Eurovision Song Contest is underway

HS’s Vision Report closely follows the events of the Eurovision Song Contest throughout the week of the Eurovision Song Contest and tells how Suomen Käärijä’s journey towards a possible victory in the Eurovision Song Contest is progressing.

Eurovision the winner will be announced on the night between Saturday and Sunday at around two o’clock on May 14. Before the winner’s name is announced, there are countless twists and turns in five weeks.

This article will be updated throughout the week of the Eurovision Song Contest with both the atmosphere from Liverpool and all relevant Eurovision-related news. HS’s culture reporter is reporting in Liverpool Juuso Määttäneneditor Tiia Etelämäki and a photographer Juha Salminen.

Finland representative in this year’s Eurovision is Wrapper with a song Cha Cha Cha, and Finland has a historically good chance of winning five times. Swedish Loreen has been the bettors’ pre-favorite for the winner throughout the five-year period, but as the Eurovision Song Contest approaches, Käärijä’s probability of winning has started to be considered a realistic option.

Tuesday 9.5. at 22:00 the semi-final starts, where Käärijä competes. 10 of the 15 participants in the semi-final will make it to the final. Finland’s place in the final is practically certain. The countries that make it to the finals will be announced at midnight.

Thursday 11.5. the second semi-final starts at 10 p.m. This year, none of the potential winners of the competition will participate in the second semi-final.

On Saturday 13.5. the final starts at 10 p.m. A total of 26 countries are participating in the final, and the competition’s winner will stretch long into the night. HS follows the twists and turns until the end in this updated tracker: