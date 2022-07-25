Shortly before the race, there was a TV screen in the call room, the area where athletes are located. But Nadine Visser had chosen not to look at that. She, coming out, in the third and last semi-final of the evening, did not need to get any other times. But when Nigerian Tobi Amusan broke the world record in the 100m hurdles by 12.12 seconds in the first series, little of that thought remained.