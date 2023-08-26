Chef Vissani agrees with Lollobrigida: “The poor eat better”

Chef Gianfranco Vissani takes sides with Minister Lollobrigida, who has ended up at the center of controversy for declaring that “often the poor eat better than the rich”.

“Minister Lollobrigida is right, the poor eat better than the rich because they know how to recognize good and genuine things” the chef told theHandle.

According to Vissani “a poor dish can become a great dish if cooked well and people who don’t traditionally go to Capri, Porto Cervo or Saint Tropez know how you can eat well for relatively little money”.

“The rich often go to big starred restaurants without even knowing what they are eating, they go there because it’s trendy” adds the chef.

The chef then adds: “The average Italian family, the one tied to its roots and who has to count to make ends meet, is traditionally educated in the recognition of raw materials. This allows them to buy excellent quality products and therefore to eat well and in a healthy way”.

“My menus – specifies Vissani – have always been centered on local products, obviously cooked with that extra ‘quid’ that the chef puts in, but I have always drawn on the poorest products of our Italian cuisine. I think we should increasingly go back to the rediscovery of old flavors, those that are cheap and have a great taste, which are the ones that are prepared every day by Italian families who cannot afford to spend staggering sums in restaurants”.