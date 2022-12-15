More than 30,000 candles lit in family doctors’ offices throughout Italy. It is the initiative promoted by Fimmg, the Federation of general practitioners, to relaunch the need for “doctors and citizens to be united in asking the institutions for less bureaucracy and more resources”, underlines Fimmg. At dusk, for a quarter of an hour, the lights of the doctors’ offices went out and the visits continued by candlelight. General practitioners explained to their patients the meaning of those candles and many wanted to support this appeal by sharing images and videos on social networks. In a few minutes, the symbolic image (right) created by Fimmg, but also photos and videos of the candlelight visits, filled thousands of notice boards, uniting doctors and citizens in a single appeal with the hashtags: #mmgallumicino and #nonspegniamoSSN

“Smiles, jokes and teasing. But also a lot of solidarity, understanding for our discomfort and fears for a possible future without primary care. Many take photos and selfies with their doctor to post on social networks to help us. Our patients are reacting like this to our protest, which has just started, which involves turning off the lights in our studios, lit only by candles, to remind politics that between expensive energy and inflation we are at a flicker”. He explains it to Adnkronos Salute Sylvester Scottigeneral secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg), who is monitoring the demonstration that has just started in the Italian general practice clinics, deliberately made to coincide with the protest of the doctors employed by the NHS, today in the square in Rome in defense of the public health.

“The warning is that forgetting family doctors in the Budget law is like turning off Article 32 of the Constitution on the right to health”, adds Scotti. “Patients ask for information about the initiative underway – continues Scotti – and are clearly very worried because they are aware of the difficulty in being able to choose a family doctor. They are just as aware as the services in the area, in all activities including continuity of care , are less and less present. And they fear privatisation”.

As for the doctors, “they expect precise answers with respect to the model of local medicine that will be practiced in this country: if you want to maintain a public national health service, therefore investing in human resources, or if you want to proceed in a different direction The citizens who are really at risk may no longer have access to a public and free service”, he concludes.