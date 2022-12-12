Home page World

Of: Anna Lorenz

Split

After strong fluctuations during the corona pandemic, doctors will be consulted more frequently in 2022 than in 2019. There is a clear trend towards telephone and video consultations.

Berlin – The new trend report by the Central Institute for Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (Zi) measures the number of visits to German medical practices in 2022. Compared to 2019, the year before the corona pandemic, there is a clear upward trend. Although the demand differs depending on the medical topic, the number of patients has increased significantly.

The Zi report proves that the number of doctor visits was subject to significant fluctuations in the course of the corona pandemic

The comparison of the first quarter of 2022 with that of 2019 shows an increase of 4.8 percent across all departments, in the second quarter there was an increased patient volume of 0.3 percent in the approximately 100,000 practices nationwide. This is evidence of a trend reversal, because in April 2020 the Zi Report showed a significant decline in doctor consultations with a general minus of 24 percent. During this period, as evidenced by a decline of 98 percent, patients refrained from mammography screenings for breast cancer screening in particular – a minus of 2.7 percent was also recorded here for the second quarter of 2022.

In May 2020, too, a comparison with the same period of the previous year showed a decline of 16 percent in all types of doctor visits. Overall, patients visited medical professionals by 3.8 percent less in 2020 than in 2019. As the data from 2021 shows, the numbers gradually recovered during this period. In November and December 2021 in particular, the rush to medical practices rose by around 12 and 17 percent respectively above the pre-Corona level. Overall, the number of practice visits in 2021 was up 0.9 percent, slightly above the figure for 2019.

Number of visits to the doctor will increase significantly in 2022: outpatient care “still under full load”

In the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2019, there was an upward trend in general practitioner visits (3.7 percent) and in specialist consultations (5.8 percent); In comparison, paediatrician practices were frequented at the same rate. With an increase of 1.9 percent (GPs), 0.4 percent (specialists) and 4 percent (paediatricians), the second quarter of 2022 shows a strengthening of the general upward trend. Due to the current overload situation of medical facilities for the care of children, the relevant numbers could increase further.

After significant fluctuations in the wake of the corona pandemic, the number of doctor visits nationwide rose again in 2022. © Jonas Glaubitz ? stock.adobe.com

There was also an increase of 40 percent among laboratory doctors in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 2019, which, however, is attributed to corona studies. Appointments with psychotherapists were also particularly in demand in 2022. In the first half of the year, the numbers here rose by around 9.5 percent compared to the pre-pandemic year 2019. With an increase of up to 48.5 percent in the second quarter of 2022, a trend towards group therapies is particularly evident. As Dominik von Stillfried, chairman of the institute, said, outpatient care will “continue to run at full capacity” even after the pandemic has subsided.

Doctor consultation without a visit to the practice: Patients are increasingly taking advantage of telephone and video consultations

In the course of the pandemic and the high burden on medical facilities, the range of consultations that do not require a visit to the practice rooms was further expanded. Patients seem to be happy to use these options. In particular, video consultations, which were still a rarity in 2019, were carried out around 1.6 million times in the first half of 2022. There was also a significant increase in telephone consultations in 2022: from January to June, 4.3 million medical consultations were billed by telephone – 1.9 million more than in the same time window in 2019.