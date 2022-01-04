EP Tuesday, 4 January 2022, 19:04



Visits to the National Museum of Underwater Archeology (Arqua), located in Cartagena, grew by 214.5% in 2021 compared to the previous year, which places this museum space as the one that experienced the largest increase among the 16 state museums included in the network of the Ministry of Culture.

This rise is due, among other reasons, to the fact that the Museum was able to open during the entire year, after 2020 in which it had to close for several months due to the pandemic and the works undertaken to improve its infrastructures. Thus, the 16 state museums dependent on the Ministry of Culture and Sports, through the General Directorate of Fine Arts, registered a total of 1,650,033 visitors in 2021, which represents an increase of 55.8% compared to 2020. In any case, these figures do not exceed the previous levels existing before the start of the pandemic, since the global number of visitors in the last year is 43.2% lower than in 2019, before the health crisis.

Regarding the 2021 data, they reflect that the public was cautious in their return to the museum halls during the first months of the year, in which the influx remained in discreet figures. As of June, the numbers show an important recovery of the habit of visiting museums, maintained until the end of the year, with October being the month in which there were more visits.

In a statement, the Ministry of Culture and Sports stressed that the recovery of public trust was partial and gradual, and specified that the museums accused the capacity restrictions that affect public who come in groups, such as students and tourists.

Among the factors that favored the registered increase in visits, Culture refers to the exhibition program of the museums, which it describes as “rich in variety and quality.” In this sense, he adds that some of the best records are located on dates that coincide with the opening period of outstanding exhibitions.

Arqua museum leads growth



Of the 16 museums that make up the network, 14 improve their data compared to 2020. The highest percentage of increase, of 214.5%, occurred in the National Museum of Underwater Archeology. It is followed in percentage of increase by the Casa de Cervantes Museum in Valladolid, which saw its visits increase by 145.1%. Other museums with very considerable increases are the Cerralbo Museum, which with its 99,024 visits improves by 73%; the National Museum of Anthropology, which closed the year with a 77.3% increase (60,070 visits) or the National Museum of Decorative Arts, whose increase was 62.8% (48,896 visits).

The Ministry of Culture and Sports added that during 2021 they undertook infrastructure improvement works in several museums, such as the reform of the roof and skylight in the National Museum of Anthropology or the works carried out in the Museo del Traje, which reopened to the public on October 27, with an exhibition of its completely renovated permanent collection.