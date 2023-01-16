Monday, January 16, 2023
Visits | The mayor of Helsinki, Juhana Vartiainen, received an invitation to the White House

January 16, 2023
in World Europe
The mayor of Helsinki, Juhana Vartiainen, has been invited to visit the White House on Friday. There, he is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden.

Helsinki mayor Juhana Vartiainen (kok) prepares to meet the president of the United States Joe Biden on Friday. Vartiainen will travel to New York on Tuesday.

A US-based network of city mayors has invited a few visiting European mayors to its gathering. Together with the network of mayors, Vartiainen is scheduled to visit the White House on Friday.

US President Joe Biden Picture: Mandel Ngan / Newspaper photo

Information about the possibility of meeting the President of the United States came to Vartiainen’s office on Saturday. The exact content of the meeting is not yet known.

Topical From Finland’s point of view, it is a matter of accepting NATO membership. Vartiainen’s program includes a dinner with the Finnish ambassador to the United States Mikko Hautala with on Thursday before visiting the White House.

“We have the same message regarding NATO as the Finnish foreign policy leadership,” says Vartiainen.

On Tuesday, Vartiainen will meet the mayor of New York by Eric Adams. Helsinki’s goal is to get Adams to visit Helsinki next fall. The international Helsinki Security Forum security conference will be held then.

“In New York, the topic is international security and the world’s new geopolitical situation,” says Vartiainen.

The possibilities of cooperation between Helsinki and New York are also to be discussed.

