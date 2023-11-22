Home page World

From: Andreas Knobloch

Christmas markets in the run-up to Christmas make you want to get ready for the end of the year? Not always, as the prices show.

Munich – At Christmas time there are always reports of beautiful Christmas markets in the immediate vicinity, whether they are known beyond the district borders or insider tips – there is something for many Advent lovers. It’s only annoying when the price doesn’t always match the mood. The stall owners are not always kind to the customers and take a lot of time on some products. A Viennese Christmas market visitor has now said that the visit is too expensive for a family.

Christmas market now a luxury hobby for a family?

Last year there was an outcry at the Munich Christmas market, when the mulled wine cost a whopping 10 euros. And in 2023, the Austrian capital was already outraged because mulled wine costs 7.50 euros. For many customers, a family visit is not feasible, even if the children’s punch costs a little less. In addition to the drinks, the prices for the food have also skyrocketed and are sometimes incomprehensible.

A Viennese Christmas market customer documented what he paid for a liver casserole. “I would like to go to the Vienna Christmas market with my kids. But 6.50 euros for a crappy liver loaf roll is just not included. Thank you, City of Vienna, but the visit is now only for rich people. Unfortunately, I’m not one of them,” writes a man on X (formerly Twitter). In southern Germany and Austria, liver casserole is actually considered a bargain that can also combat hunger. How cheap is it? For example, a Globus customer recently presented it clearly.

Liver casserole and organic cheese crackers are expensive at the Christmas market

Liver casserole plus mulled wine would cost the Viennese 14 euros. For a family, 50 euros disappeared from their wallet in no time. Unfortunately, the Viennese Christmas market visitor did not document his excitement with a photo, but there was also a similar report from the meine.at portal with comparable dishes. 8 euros for an organic cheese krainer in the same city. An organic pork schnitzel roll for 8.90 euros.

Many users comment on Leberkas visitors that it has always been expensive. But that doesn’t matter to him and he lists other price explosions from his perspective: “Cup insert (Deposit – Note d. Red.) 5 euros, 7 euros for a Langos that is only half as big as usual”. Many other visitors note that they have taken snacks with them because they find the prices just as outrageous. Has visiting the Chriskindl market already become a luxury excursion?

The Flaucherfranzl told a completely different story at Christmas markets, which takes up another aspect.