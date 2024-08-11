Ciudad Juarez.- Just over 300 people came to the State Social Reintegration Center (Cereso) number 3 this morning to visit and spend time with their inmate relatives.

Since 7:00 a.m., mainly women and older adults began to form a line to enter the prison and meet with inmates from Areas 1 and new admissions, as required on the scheduled day of coexistence, said a prison police officer.

All visitors, without exception, have their access code (permit) issued by the prison management.

Yesterday, Saturday, there were also visits to two areas of the Cereso, with around 500 people entering to visit their relatives.