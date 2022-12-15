Genoa – Candlelight visits to protest against the budget law. For fifteen minutes, today 15 December, also in Genoa, general practitioners turned off the lights from 5 to 5.15 pm. «Between expensive energy and inflation we are at a flicker. Forgetting family doctors in the budget law is like turning off article 32 of the Constitution», says the general secretary of Fimmg (the Italian federation of general practitioners) Silvestro Scotti.

Among the adherents, yesterday, the professionals of the Destefanis medical office with the provincial secretary of Fimmg Genova Andrea Carraro and with the treasurer of Fimmg Antonio Farese.

The photos

Candlelight visits, the photos of the protest in Genoa by the doctors of the Destefanis medical office

«Each lit candle represents the cry of alarm, the difficulties and the request for help of a general practitioner and his patients – is highlighted by the general practitioners – We want to underline the critical conditions in which family doctors work, without resorting to more radical protest systems which, in this moment of flu peak season and resurgence of the pandemic, would be contrary to the sense of responsibility towards assisted citizens. But our alarm remains and must not go unheard: we are at a flicker, we intervene before general medicine goes out and with it the National Health Service ».

Symbolic image of the protest, posted on the real and social notice boards of general practitioners, three candles that make up the inscription SSN, now consumed by the flame. Then the inscription: “More resources, less bureaucracyfor general practitioners”.