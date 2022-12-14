The US delegation held talks in which Daniel Kreitenbrink, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian Affairs, Director of the National Security Council for China and Taiwan Laura Rosenberger and Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Xi Feng participated in the northern province of Hubei..

The visit comes after the US House of Representatives passed a bill providing for military aid and arms sales to Taiwan worth $10 billion, in a move that Beijing condemned, stressing that it categorically rejects the United States introducing “negative content” for China in the national defense budget..

Taiwan and relations

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin: The two sides held in-depth talks in Hebei on implementing the consensus reached at the Bali Summit between the two presidents

The meeting also touched on Taiwan, the island that enjoys democratic self-rule and which China insists is part of its territory and is a source of contention between Beijing and Washington.

The first visit by a US Secretary of State in 4 years

The US State Department said last week that the delegation will attend Blinken’s scheduled visit to China in early 2023, which will be the first visit by a US Secretary of State to the country in four years.

Relations between the United States and China have deteriorated in recent years over a range of issues including human rights, trade and technology During their meeting in Bali last month, Xi and Biden discussed controversial issues such as the future of Taiwan, US restrictions on imports of Chinese advanced technology and Beijing’s moves to expand its influence in the world.

Taiwan crisis continues

