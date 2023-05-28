Buenos Aires, which is a Spanish phrase meaning “fresh air”, is the capital and largest city of Argentina. This city, located on the southeastern coast of the South American continent, is often called the “Paris of Latin America” due to its architectural similarity to the French capital, and to the elegance of its tourist sites. In this picture, some visitors overlook a lake in Santanario Park, located in the Cabalito neighborhood in the Argentine capital. They were amazed by the beauty of the scene in all of it, as is the case in many places and sites visited by visitors and tourists coming to the city of “fresh air”. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)

