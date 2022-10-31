Shanghai Disney Resort has unexpectedly closed due to strict preventive corona rules in China. Visitors have become trapped in the theme park and surrounding areas, including a shopping street. They are not allowed to go home until they have tested negative for the corona virus.

Shanghai Disney Resort announced at 11:39 a.m. local time on Monday that visitors would not be able to enter or leave the grounds. They are all being tested for the coronavirus. It is not clear how many people are involved and when the park will open again.

Barricades are located at the resort’s metro station. © REUTERS



According to reports on social media, visitors can still enter attractions. According to a spokesperson for the Shanghai Disney Resort, there is a ‘limited supply’ and the corona rules of the health authorities are being followed. The amusement park has been working preventively with reduced capacity since Saturday.

Since the start of the corona pandemic, China has applied very strict rules to bring the number of infections to zero. The metropolis of Shanghai had to deal with a lockdown of several months earlier this year.

