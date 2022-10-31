It sounds like a childhood dream: an extended stay in a closed amusement park. The reality is closer to a nightmare. On Monday morning, the Shanghai Disney Resort unexpectedly announced that visitors are not allowed to leave the site due to the strict preventive corona rules in China. They are not allowed to go home until they test negative for the virus. That reports Reuters news agency. However, the roller coasters, trains, mazes and merry-go-rounds will remain open for the locked up visitors.

A year ago, when the park was also closed for a few days, about 30,000 people were trapped. It is unclear how many visitors are involved and how long the park will remain closed. Last weekend, the park already admitted fewer people, as a preventive measure against the spread of the corona virus.

In China, nearly 200,000 people have tested positive for the virus in the past four weeks. Strict and abrupt measures are being implemented across the country. More than 800,000 people have been forced to stay at home in the city of Wuhan and employees are locked up in the largest iPhone factory in the world, in Zhenghou. Images circulated on social media of employees climbing over fences to escape the factory and related confinement.