The famous “Disneyland” theme park has reopened its doors to visitors after a year of closure aimed at containing the Covid-19 pandemic. As it witnessed the influx of thousands of California residents and others.

The joy of meeting “Mickey” was limited to visitors residing in California, and they are the only ones allowed at this stage to attend the theme park, according to the criteria set by “Disney”. Among the conditions is that groups are limited to members of three families, with everyone wearing masks, including visitors and employees. As for the queues waiting for the turn, they are located in the open air.

However, it is not easy to get an entry ticket. When the first tickets went online on April 15, the virtual waiting list reached several hours.

Reservations were almost complete on Friday morning for the next seven weeks, and tickets were only available for the months of May and June.

“Disneyland”, which ranks second in attracting visitors among entertainment cities after “Disney World” in Florida, closed its doors on March 14, while the United States was witnessing the first infections with the Corona virus.

Despite the severe pressure from the institutions associated with the entertainment sector and those working in this field, the California authorities did not allow “Disneyland” and similar institutions to resume their activities until the first of last April.

After a significant increase in the number of infections during the winter season, California has succeeded in limiting the spread of the virus in recent weeks, thanks to a massive vaccination campaign, and infections in it are relative to the lowest population in the United States.

However, “Disney” preferred to take its time to summon more than ten thousand employees who have been put on technical unemployment since the beginning of the epidemic and train them to work according to the new health requirements, although its rival, “Universal Studios Hollywood” resumed its activities on April 15th.

Disney symbols are no longer available for kissing nowadays, but rather standing on balconies or platforms adhering to the principle of physical distancing.

Also, “Disneyland”, at this stage, is satisfied with receiving visitors whose percentage does not exceed 25 percent of its usual capacity, that is, slightly more than 20 thousand visitors per day, according to the estimates of experts in the sector.

“Disneyland” confirmed that most of the games were restarted, noting that it benefited from the closure period to renew some and equip others in accordance with health recommendations, including, for example, making detailed seats, placing glass dividers, and so on.

However, some games are still closed to the public because they do not comply with the requirements for prevention of Covid-19, for example, the “Nemos World” submarine, which is very narrow.