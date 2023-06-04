Kcriticism is mainly due to the rather high prices. A small bratwurst with a roll for five euros, a plate with some asparagus, a small bratwurst and four mini potatoes for 16.90 euros, a scoop of ice cream for around two euros and a sandwich for almost five euros are mainly for families with children difficult. In addition to the parking fee, 100 euros and more are quickly spent. A visit to the Hessentag becomes an expensive affair.

The local business people also have mixed opinions about the state festival, because Hessentagsstraße runs through the city’s main shopping street. The restaurateurs have expanded their range and are hoping for many hungry and thirsty guests. Shopkeepers have put some of their offerings outside. Sun glasses or sun hats may find one or the other buyer.

Loss of sales due to the Hessentag

However, Marion and Jörg Schneider stand in their flower shop and wait in vain for customers. “We see the Hessentag with mixed feelings,” they say. There is a large flower arrangement next to the counter. This was ordered for a Hessentag event. Anyway. Driving flowers to customers as usual does not work during Hessentag because they cannot reach their shop with a vehicle. The couple does not expect visitors to the Hessentag to buy bouquets of flowers. They withered in no time because of the warm weather. In any case, sales during the Hessentag go back significantly.



Point of attraction: Visitors flock to the Hessentag site in Pfungstadt.

Image: Marcus Kaufhold



Stephie Lang, who runs a shop for kitchen and household supplies, also complains. “Nobody lugs a cooking pot to their car.” Her own car is in an underground car park, she can’t use it for her business during the Hessentag. Even the Sunday shopping, which was also poorly communicated, doesn’t help her much. “No one asked us if we wanted the Hessentag,” she criticizes the event right in front of her shop. Lang is even considering closing the shop for a few days this week.







In fact, when strolling through the city center, you will notice that some shops have reduced their opening hours. A businessman who does not want to read his name in the newspaper thinks primarily of elderly and disabled people. They would not come to the city center during the Hessentag because they could not park near the shops.

Outraged residents

Nils Bogorinski, who runs an optician’s shop, assesses the situation very differently. He is looking forward to the Hessentag. Finally something is going on in the city after Corona. He wants to give his staff a few days off, because his customers usually come by appointment. For the time of the Hessentag, however, he had given significantly fewer appointments. Of course, that means a drop in sales. But someone who runs his business well must be able to endure the few days.

Criticism comes not only from business people, but also from residents. Last Friday, the city suddenly closed a residential street near the Gambrinus site in the afternoon because more and more pedestrians were crossing the street. “No one can get in or out of there anymore,” says a city employee. A local resident is outraged. Before the Hessentag, far too little was spoken to those affected and individual projects were not communicated. He feels imprisoned.







Since parking spaces can be reserved online this year, difficulties arose even before the actual event started on Friday. Apparently, fans who wanted to attend Sarah Connor’s concert in the Hessentags Arena in the evening had eagerly booked parking spaces near the Hessentagsarena. Although the parking lot was empty by the evening, it was reported to the traffic controllers on the access roads as full. For this reason, the stewards stopped allowing vehicles to enter Pfungstadt from the main road from Darmstadt at 9 a.m., which led to long traffic jams in both directions and annoyed drivers. Even at around 4 p.m. in the afternoon, the supposedly full parking lot was still completely empty.

Also joy and praise

But there is also praise. One visitor was pleased with the clear signage on large partition walls. “You can find your way around here straight away,” she said. The extensive range of goods on the more than four kilometer long Hessentagsstraße was repeatedly praised, as was the many offers for children.

In the middle of all the hustle and bustle there are even two havens of peace. The interior of the evangelical church right next to the town hall was completely redesigned. Flowers were planted in numerous raised beds, a light installation shows the floral splendor in ever new splendor. The Catholic Church is also quiet. Children can do handicrafts here, adults can write down their thoughts on a small Wailing Wall or talk to church employees about their worries in the “Ansprech-Bar”. Games for children and young people are offered in front of the church, and anyone who wants can take part in the participatory concert given by the church choir.

Hesse’s Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU) praised the Hessentag as an event of diversity. And it is precisely this variety that guests can experience in Pfungstadt. Provided they are able to walk well and have enough small change with them.