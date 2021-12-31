Home page world

From: Valentin Betz

Three of the four corona test stations in Rust are within walking distance of the main entrance to the Europapark. © Patrick Seeger / dpa / archive image

Due to the corona pandemic, there are special conditions in Europapark. Visitors can be tested in advance at test stations in Rust.

Rust – Depending on the vaccination status, a corona rapid test is currently required to access Europapark. However, visitors do not have to do this at home or on the go. The municipality of Rust has set up several test stations that are also accessible to guests of the Europapark.



