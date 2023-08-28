with VideoA visitor to Efteling stole money from the Wensbron on Sunday afternoon. Images of the incident are circulating on social media. “Very strange that an adult man does this in front of children,” responds Efteling spokesman Steven van Gils.



Eric Luiten



Aug 28, 2023

On images circulating on social media shows how the visitor climbs into the wishing well and starts to grab. Bystanders, including a child, are surprised. Meanwhile, the filmmaker laughs at the incident. “I have never experienced this before,” responds Efteling spokesperson Van Gils.

The spokesperson saw the images on Monday morning. “You sometimes see children trying to grab. But an adult standing knee-deep in water collecting coins? I think it looks pretty anti-social.”

The security of the amusement park was not present at the moment, but has now viewed the images. “If we had caught him in the act, we would have called the police. In the end it is about theft.” The amusement park is currently trying to find out who the man is. See also São Paulo coast had the highest volume of rain recorded in Brazil - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

7500 euros

The wishing well is emptied once a year. In 2021 there was about 7500 euros in it. The proceeds go to the charity Save the Children. The man cannot have collected much money, the spokesperson emphasizes. “Most of the money immediately falls down, you cannot reach it through a fence.”

The Wensbron is a round, masonry well with a bronze-coloured statue in the middle. The well was opened in 1985 by Princess Juliana, assisted by Anton Pieck.

Man steals money from Wensbron in Efteling. © X.com

