Leerdam and Paul confirmed earlier this month that they are in a relationship. ‘I’m Dutch now’, Paul wrote with photos of them walking and running hand in hand, also mentioning Leerdam’s account. The photos were taken during her visit to Miami, so now Paul seems to be visiting the Netherlands.

The two were spotted together in the car on Saturday evening by observant bystanders. The images of the moment were gone in a short time TikTok already 100,000 views. The Westlandse Leerdam herself comes from ‘s-Gravenzande, where her family still lives.

In Miami, Leerdam was a guest in the YouTube show, among other things BS w/ Jake Paul. There she said that she met Paul through Instagram. Jutta ignored him at first. Above all, he should not get hopes of anything romantic. “When we started following each other, people asked if we were dating. My answer was, ‘Never. Never”’. Yet they came together. See also Column | Measuring is (not) knowing

Leerdam now mainly wants to polish his image, she said in Paul’s show. ,,If they knew you, had one conversation with you, they would think about you completely differently”, Jutta is sure. “I wish I could explain how nice you are. But I can’t even put that into words.” Jake Paul added: “To all Dutch people: please stop hating Jutta for dating me.”

