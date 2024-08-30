ANDLabor Day, better known as Labor Dayis a federal holiday celebrated on the first Monday in September in the United StatesThis year it will take place next Monday, the 2nd, so it is very common for people to go on vacation. If you are going to the Florida Keys, here are some things you should know.

During this event, residents decide to travel with their families to other states to get a change of scenery and see new places. In this context, territories such as Florida Keys put together an itinerary with special events to entertain your guests and give them new experiences.

However, this weekend of rest has one drawback that those heading to Florida must bear in mind.

Labor Day: What you need to know before going to the Florida Keys

The holiday event begins on the first Monday in September, marking the end of the summer season for tourists in the Keys. Visitors will leave the territory to return home. That’s why, if you want to visit the islands during this weekend, you should take into account the traffic that can be generated on the respective routes.

During the holiday weekend, there may be some traffic on the routes to the Keys.

Despite this obstacle, the archipelago in Florida is a great place to tour. For this upcoming long weekend, the state offers an extensive itinerary with various activities to entertain its visitorsAccording to the official Florida Keys Calendar, some of them are: