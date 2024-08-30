According to the criteria of
During this event, residents decide to travel with their families to other states to get a change of scenery and see new places. In this context, territories such as Florida Keys put together an itinerary with special events to entertain your guests and give them new experiences.
However, this weekend of rest has one drawback that those heading to Florida must bear in mind.
Labor Day: What you need to know before going to the Florida Keys
The holiday event begins on the first Monday in September, marking the end of the summer season for tourists in the Keys. Visitors will leave the territory to return home. That’s why, if you want to visit the islands during this weekend, you should take into account the traffic that can be generated on the respective routes.
- The beer festival: a tasting event hosted by Southernmost Beach Resort, with a variety of 200 fresh beers and live music to enjoy a beautiful day in the sun. The party will take place from August 29 to September 2, and tickets are already available from the website Eventbrite.
- The “Just a few friends” event: from Friday, August 30 to Monday, September 2, Tourists in the Keys will be able to entertain themselves with this complete proposal which includes a burger contest, a five-kilometer race, Pub crawl, sunset cruise, farewell recital, and more.
