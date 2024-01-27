The British synth-pop pioneers OMD have always had a special connection to Germany. Paul Humphreys and Andy McCluskey are now going on a big tour again with their latest album “Bauhaus Staircase”.

Three Lions: Andy McCluskey (right) and Paul Humphreys (left) from the British synthpop duo OMD (Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark) Image: dpa

Mister Humphreys, the influence of German bands like Neu! and especially Kraftwerk on OMD's music, you and Andy McCluskey have repeatedly emphasized. Now there is another point of connection to German cultural history: you called your most recent album “Bauhaus Staircase”, a reference not only to the Bauhaus, but also to Oskar Schlemmer’s famous painting “Bauhaus Staircase”.

You're right. It is another connection to Germany. We see Düsseldorf as our spiritual home because in the 1970s we were crazy about German import records, everything from Kraftwerk, but also the music of the other Düsseldorf bands at the time.