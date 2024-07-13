In this blazing summer, the European Championship was the real fun that cooled us down a bit from the heat of the atmosphere, to ignite the heat of the football atmosphere, and because today is the beautiful conclusion of a team that we have bet on since the beginning of the tournament, which is the Spanish national team, and a team that only the English bet on, but it does it sometimes, and for once like a roc’s egg, that sports introduction is the key to another sports talk, talk about visiting the monuments of two bitter rivals in the Spanish League, and in the world, Real Madrid in Madrid, and Barça in its Catalan stronghold, and the two clubs are in fact bigger than that, and their story is greater than that, although I do not hide love, nor cover up infatuation, but when you appreciate the clubs today, and throughout their long history, we must stop here a little – in the opinion of sports commentators – these two clubs, are two social institutions, and two national monuments, they offer a lot to society, and to its individuals abundant things, and you may be amazed when you enter their doors, prestige, memories, history, trade, marketing, tourism, and crowds over time, The fans are always present, even if the matches are suspended, young and old, men, women and children, and you don’t know why this insistence on attending, being present and participating from morning until evening? These two clubs and institutions connect the world from all sides to them, and this great mission, and their supreme goal, in the edifices of the two arch enemies, I found the whole world here and there, united by the love of these two clubs, the love of their players and products, and everything related to joy in them, and this is a phenomenon that we are outside its calculations, as we are still in our locality, and although some clubs here have tried to impose their Gulf and Arab presence, we are outside the global calculation, and perhaps Al Ain Club can get out of that circle to appear from a window that is still open and wide, and it can, with its history, score a global goal with a lot of future planning, openness to the world, and highlighting the importance of marketing; because it is the basis of success, as beautiful results require guards, marketers, and a permanent and renewed presence in all sports, media and economic fields, and brotherhood with international clubs.

Such a visit to the headquarters of the two arch rivals is not the first. The first was to be amazed, and I have known it for a long time. The second was to remember and remember. The third was to learn about what is new and renewed. The fourth has become a habit whenever I visit Madrid and Barcelona. The fifth and perhaps sixth is to follow my son Mansour’s passion, dreams, amazement, and vast sports knowledge. It also gives him insight that clubs are not just their affiliated sports teams, but rather national and social projects before they are sports. Buying a jersey with the number and name “Yamin Yamal” is greater than the situation, greater than the joy of ownership, and greater than visiting the sports edifice. He is free to do what he loves, even if it contradicts the love of his father and mother for the beautiful royal club, and he chose his arch rival on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. There is health in diversity, and in difference there is unending affection.

The beautiful thing is that these two arch rivals, today united in their love for the Spanish national team emotionally, sentimentally and historically, even if there are calls and political tendencies driven by chauvinism and nationalism for Catalan secession from the historic capital Madrid, but things do not go beyond the constants, and the clear constant is that Spain is the ceiling, the sky, and the earth, and that the red and yellow color of the flag is the symbol of the Spanish crown!