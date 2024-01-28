Isn't my heart bordering yours?

Your blood never stops making my cheeks bleed.

(Else Lasker-Schüler)

1. The words that follow arrive thirty days late, but the thoughts that precede them cannot be said to be outdated. I am referring to the afternoon of last December 31, when a video clip arrived in my pocket, I opened it and found the old drummer song in an unexpected version. As it is well known, The Little Drummer Boy, cComposed in 1941 by Katherine Kennicott Davis, it has traveled around the world thousands of times since then. There is no Christmas in which a new version does not emerge that remembers the triumphant journey of a child on his way to the portal. There is no doubt that the fortune of this song, more than the lyrics, and more than the music itself, is due to the rhythm created by the drum roll that links the progress of the steps with the heartbeat of the drummer. For the rest, the rest is lyricism that does not avoid bordering on the kitsch and the propaganda of myths. This time, however, that version that arrived eight days late deserved my full attention, as it was performed from a balcony in the city of Bethlehem.

2. There were five vocalists: Fadi Ghattas, who sang in Palestinian, Amjad Khair, in Arabic, Milad Fatoulen in Italian, Faoud Maoubassaleh in Hebrew and Nathalie Murad in English. At any other time this song would have gone unnoticed, but these days it was impossible not to associate it with the tragedy that is being experienced in that part of the Earth. It was impossible not to understand it as a message sent to the world that ordinary people aspire to a harmony that leaders do not desire or encourage, transforming disagreements into sermons and violence. The fact is that, listening to the short video clip for the tenth time, I thought of Edward Said and the poets Samish-al-Quasim and Mahmoud Sarwish, but, on the horizon, what was drawn before me at that moment in which a new year was on its way and in Portugal the lights in the windows were lit to celebrate it, it was the distant house of Amos Oz, standing on the sand on the route to the Negev desert. Years ago, while we were going to visit the Dead Sea, someone said: “It is an isolated house, like the voice of its owner.”

3. Now that time has passed, it can be said in a few words that Amos Oz, born in Jerusalem, was nine years old when the State of Israel was formed. He participated in the Six Day War in 1967 and the Yom Kippur War in 1973, and ended up founding a pacifist association called Peace Now in 1987. Like his companions, he received the affection of many, but also misunderstanding and even scorn. hatred of some of his compatriots. Against the backdrop of conflict as his cradle, he wrote admirable books about disagreements, love and death between human beings. He should have received the Nobel Prize, if poetic justice lived in Stockholm. Now that his voice has been silent for five years, when rereading the powerful narratives that he wrote over fifty years, it is clear that he does not dislike the status of prophet that some attribute to him. A secular prophet who wrote his Scriptures on the means to build peace between two peoples who feel entitled to the same territory.

4. I met Amos Oz at Mário Soares' table, in the early nineties. The president of the Portuguese Republic was a great reader and a man given to writing, author of several decisive titles for the democratic process of our country. When a foreign author passed through Lisbon, the president opened the doors of his residence to other writers he considered related to the guest, and he himself was in charge of energizing the gatherings. On one occasion, the guest was named Amos Oz. Mário Soares was a figure close to Isaac Rabin and his wife Leah, and he spoke with Yasser Arafat, and that is why the conversation with the author of The black box, Instead of focusing on literature, he veered toward the topic of the Arab-Israeli conflict. Amos Oz, who had a great sense of humor, tried to avoid the issue, but he ended up giving in and I was glad he did. It was the first time I heard someone say that the conflict was so difficult to resolve because it was a dispute between some who were right and others who were also right. Between some who were wrong and others who were also wrong. Between some who had the right to something and others who also had that right. For the first time I heard someone say that he remembered that the fields near the Jerusalem castle belonged to the Palestinians. For the first time I heard the assertion, coined by Amos Oz himself, uttered that it was necessary to make peace, not love, and explain the meaning of a phrase that is only apparently a paradox. It was the first time I heard Europe being blamed, not for interpreting the creation of the State of Israel as a sign of tangled remorse, but for the fact that Europeans behaved like fanatics, supporting some as the good guys over others, the bad ones, without understanding that their role, because of the guilt that persecutes them, is to contribute to a compromise between two peoples destined to understand each other, so that both lose and both win. Later, speaking about wars, after stating that he was involved in them not to conquer territory but to save lives, he explained the difference between two Hebrew verbs, kill and murder. In his understanding, what the sixth commandment of the Decalogue says, as well as the sixth commandment of the Mosaic Law, is “thou shalt not murder,” something different from thou shalt not kill, because if a murderous aggression occurs, there is no other to defend our house. remedy than killing. At one point someone asked if that was the theological portal that justified the war. Amos Oz responded: “I am not the pacifist, my lady, I am just a pacifist.” When Mário Soares finally took us to the balcony to see the Tagus and enjoy the spring, the map of the Earth seemed to have a different design.

5. We live difficult days. The year 2024, which is barely a month old, appears full of shadows and in the face of the bloody narrative that the screens summarize when the night begins, but that the people of the belligerents live tragically throughout the twenty-four hours, I I feel obliged to go to the shelf where Amos Oz's work is located and take out the small book made up of three lectures that the author gave throughout 2002, gathered under the common title of Against fanaticism. Faced with the destructive evil of simplification, which leads to fanaticism, Amos Oz prescribes several preventive remedies: maintaining the ability to laugh at ourselves, exercising the ability to see ourselves as others see us, increasing the ability to enjoy diversity and take awareness that every individual has a story, but that none of them is more valuable or more convincing than the story of the person next to them. It is not surprising, then, that on another occasion Amos Oz added: “The Palestinian and Israeli people are ready for surgery, we just need someone who wants to operate on us.”

6. I don't know what happened to his house, built on the sand, which from afar seemed fragile to me, as if it were built with matches, but listening to the five singers, that's how I remember it. It was illuminated when we returned that night from the Dead Sea, and the thought struck me that there was a prophet in there who, like him, preached understanding before it was too late. In an attempt on my part to imitate his brilliant paradoxes, it could be said that that afternoon would never be late if today were that afternoon.

Lidia Jorge She is a writer. Translation of Charles Gumpert.

