In Jerusalem, the US secretary of state guaranteed Washington’s commitment to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. For his part, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett asked the US to keep the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on its list of terrorist organizations. Blinken also met with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas before leaving for an unprecedented summit in the Negev with the foreign ministers of Israel, Morocco, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

The nuclear deal with Iran and the war in Ukraine were at the center of the agenda during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s official visit to Israel and the Palestinian West Bank.

In Jerusalem, he held meetings with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett; Foreign Minister Yair Lapid; President Isaac Herzog; and Defense Minister Benny Gantz. While in Ramallah, he met with the president of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Mahmoud Abbas.

In his speeches with the Israeli authorities, the differences between the United States and Israel regarding the nuclear agreement with Iran were evidenced. While Washington promotes Tehran’s return to full compliance with the pact signed with other world powers, Israel does not support the initiative. In addition, the Israeli government is concerned that the Joe Biden Administration, in an effort to reach an understanding with Iran, will remove the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from its list of terrorist entities.

“I am very hopeful that the United States will listen to the concerned voices from the region, from Israel and others, on this critical issue,” Bennett said at the joint news conference with Blinken.

However, he reaffirmed that there is a bilateral alliance that will not be broken by the resolution of the nuclear agreement, which -for Israel- will not change Tehran’s intention to venture into nuclear weapons.

In response to Israeli concerns, the senior US official clarified that they remain committed “to the central principle that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon,” which he described as “unbreakable.” “The United States will continue to stand up to Iran when it threatens us or when it threatens our allies and partners,” he added.

Meanwhile, he stressed that “with or without a new agreement” both nations will continue to fight, together with other regional partners, “destabilizing” behavior in the Middle East.

Wonderful to meet with Israeli Prime Minister @naftalibennett. We discussed regional and global challenges, including President Putin’s brutal war in Ukraine. In these difficult times, the US-Israel partnership is stronger than ever. pic.twitter.com/D9CArUQucK — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 27, 2022



On the other hand, Blinken also highlighted the effort led by Bennett to mediate between Russia and Ukraine in the midst of the war. In addition, he welcomed the sending of Israeli humanitarian aid to Ukrainian soil.

The US official also expressed his agreement with the public rejection of the Israeli authorities to the invasion of Moscow and for refusing to be a solution to escape the sanctions imposed by the West. This public support can strengthen the position of the Israeli government, which has sometimes been questioned for its balance between Moscow and kyiv.

The Palestinian cause, relegated to Blinken’s agenda

Sunday’s tour continued with a meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah with the president of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas.

Previously, along with Bennett, Blinken had pointed out that the United States is committed to improving Palestinian conditions and advocating for peace with Israel. As she indicated, the intention is “to preserve the long-standing goal of reaching a negotiated two-state solution.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shakes hands with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah in the West Bank on March 27, 2022. © Palestinian President’s Office (PPO) / Handout via Reuters

In addition, he asked all parties to guarantee peace during April, the month in which the celebrations of Muslim Ramadan, Christian Easter and Jewish Pesach will coincide.

For his part, Abbas urged the government of Joe Biden to facilitate a “peaceful solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which includes “the end of the occupation” of the Palestinian territories and the recognition of East Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state. In addition, he called for Washington to reopen the US consulate in East Jerusalem, which had historically been in charge of diplomatic relations with the Palestinian authorities and was closed by Donald Trump in 2018.

But apart from the meeting with Abbas and general declarations, the Palestinian cause does not occupy a central place on the agenda of the Secretary of State, who is heading to an unprecedented summit with the diplomatic chiefs of Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt and Morocco, without Palestinian representation.

Israel calls ‘Négev Summit’ ‘historic’

On Sunday night, Blinken traveled to the Negev desert, in the south of Israeli territory, to participate in the summit together with Yair Lapid and the foreign ministers of Morocco, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

The participation of these last two stands out, historical defenders of the Palestinian cause but who have established diplomatic relations with Israel through the Abraham Accords, pacts sponsored by the United States in 2020, under the administration of Donald Trump.

Blinken ratified the guideline of the Joe Biden Government with these agreements. “Normalization is becoming the new normal in the region,” he said.

However, the holding of this meeting is not well received by the Palestinian leadership. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry considered that Israel seeks to make the Palestinian cause invisible and expand its occupation policy.

The so-called ‘Négev Summit’ will be at Sde Boker, the burial site of Israel’s founding father, David Ben-Gurion, who served as Israeli prime minister for the first time. This place avoids the controversy that could be generated if the appointment was in Jerusalem.

Among the issues to be addressed are regional concerns about the nuclear agreement with Iran and the possibility of entering into bilateral agreements on energy matters, at a time of crisis due to the prohibition of supplies from Russia.

With EFE and Reuters