Dhe part-time winegrower Günther J. asks complete strangers quizzes on television as a full-time job, has become one of the most famous Germans, thanks to his popularity he could easily afford a prestigious chateau in Saint-Émilion or on the Côte d’Or, but prefers the tranquil, sleepy one Saar, swaps glamor for rubber boots there and not just for family reasons, but also for other good reasons, but one after the other.

The most expensive wine in the world

The von Othegraven winery in Kanzem on the lower Saar, whose roots go back to the 16th century, was once one of the crown jewels of German viticulture. In 1910 it was a founding member of the Association of German Prädikat Wineries and was famous all over the world for its Rieslings, which were more expensive than the most expensive wines from Bordeaux and Burgundy.

A bottle of Othegraven Riesling cost an incredible four gold marks in the best of times, more than any other wine on earth, and a single Fuder, i.e. 1000 liters, according to the legend of the estate, was enough to cover the running costs of a whole year settle But since all glory is fleeting and no happiness eternal, the glory of the House of Othegraven faded with the years. The property developed a patina, the wines tasted old-fashioned, and finally the estate fell into the hands of a side line of the family, which left it as it was in the 1950s.

When it was up for sale in 2010, our TV questioner reminisced about happy childhood days with his great-uncle, his grandmother’s brother, a native of Othegraven. “I always had a nice summer vacation on the Saar, which gave me a feeling of freedom and generosity as a boy from Berlin,” says Günther Jauch, “and I was also allowed to shoot with an air rifle at my great-uncle’s for the first time in my life.”



Winemaker in the seventh generation: For Günther Jauch, his family’s winery is anything but a trophy or a prestigious pastime.

After a distant relative had told him about the forthcoming sale over dinner, Jauch wrote a letter to the owner of the winery that same night. than to continue the family tradition that has existed since 1805 in the seventh generation and to become a winemaker himself.







Jauch says he had the feeling of entering a time capsule because nothing had changed in four decades. It was interesting from a nostalgic point of view, but the Sleeping Beauty slumber also had its price: The manor house was morbid, the park was overgrown, the cellar technology was outdated and, to make matters worse, the new owner was a complete beginner. “Until 2010 I had little idea about wine and hardly ever drank wine myself, because at best I had only had a weak alcoholic socialization in Bavarian beer gardens. And without the family history, I would never have bought the winery anyway” – which would have been a pity, because thanks to Günther Jauch’s perseverance, it did not rise from the vines like a phoenix, but it was on the best, albeit arduous, path back to the high aristocracy of German viticulture.



History does not protect against progress: thanks to investments by Günther Jauch, the cellar of the winery is technically state-of-the-art.

The conditions for this are ideal: the 16 hectares of Wingerte are distributed exclusively over four large sites, above all on the Kanzemer Altenberg, which rises steeply like the Matterhorn directly behind the idyllic estate. The Wiltinger Kupp, the Ockfener Bockstein and the Wawerner Herrenberger are also extremely steep slopes on which nothing but Riesling grew until recently and now there is also a little Pinot Noir. But there can be no question of monotony, because the diversity of the terrain makes a motley vinological patchwork out of the locations.