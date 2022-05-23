By Trevor Hunnicutt and Sakura Murakami

TOKYO (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan, in critical remarks about China in Asia that an aide said did not represent any change in US policy. USA in relation to the island.

Biden’s remarks, made during his first visit to Japan since taking office, and under the observation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, appeared to be a US policy diversion from so-called strategic ambiguity over Taiwan.

China considers the democratic island its territory, under its “one China” policy, and says it is the most sensitive and important issue in its relationship with Washington.

When a reporter asked Biden during a joint press conference with the Japanese leader if the United States would defend Taiwan in the event of an attack, the president replied, “Yes.”

“That’s the commitment we made,” he said.

“We agree with the one-China policy. We adhere to it and all intended agreements made thereafter. But the idea that it can be taken by force, just taken by force, is not, it is just not appropriate.”

Biden added that his expectation was that such an event would not happen or be attempted.

A White House official later said there had been no change in policy towards Taiwan. China expressed its “strong dissatisfaction and opposition” to the statements, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked Biden for his support.

Biden’s national security advisers shifted in their seats and appeared to be studying Biden closely as he answered the Taiwan question. Several looked down as he made what appeared to be an unequivocal commitment to defending Taiwan.

Biden made a similar comment about defending Taiwan in October. At the time, a White House spokesperson said Biden was not announcing any changes in US policy and one analyst referred to the comment as a “gaffe”.

Despite the White House’s insistence that Monday’s comments do not represent a change in US policy, Grant Newsham, a retired US Marine Corps colonel and now a researcher at the Japan Forum for Strategic Studies, said the significance it is clear.

“This statement deserves to be taken seriously,” Newsham said. “It’s a pretty clear statement that the US will not sit idly by if China attacks Taiwan.”

While Washington is required by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, it has long pursued a policy of “strategic ambiguity” about whether it would intervene militarily to protect Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack.