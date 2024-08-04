The Turkish Foreign Minister began his official visit to Egypt by inspecting the Egyptian Red Crescent’s logistical warehouses in the city of Arish and the Arish seaport, before heading to the Rafah crossing.

North Sinai Governor Khaled Megawer gave a detailed explanation to the Turkish Minister about the mechanism of receiving aid from various countries of the world and international organizations, storing it in the city of Arish, and then delivering it to UNRWA officials through the Egyptian Red Crescent Society according to the urgent needs of the Palestinians in Gaza.

Fidan stressed that Egypt and Turkey’s positions are identical on the necessity of ending the war on Gaza and establishing peace in the region through the two-state solution.

The Turkish Ambassador to Cairo, Salih Mutlu Şen, said that Turkey provided hundreds of tons of humanitarian and relief aid to the Gaza Strip via Egypt, as a number of cargo planes were sent to El Arish International Airport and a number of aid ships to El Arish seaport.

The Turkish Foreign Minister is scheduled to hold official talks with his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo on Monday, to discuss ways to reduce the current regional escalation, in addition to preparations for holding the first high-level meeting of the Strategic Cooperation Council, scheduled to be held in Turkey during the upcoming visit of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.