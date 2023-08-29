fFor Xi Jinping, the “hard-fought” measures for “social stability” in the predominantly Muslim region of Xinjiang were successful. This must always remain “top priority”, the “right Xinjiang policy” must be continued, and even more so than before, China’s head of state and party leader ordered at the weekend.

Jochen Stahnke Political correspondent for China, Taiwan and North Korea based in Beijing.

Xi made a stopover in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, on his way back from the BRICS summit in South Africa. It was his first visit to the Uighur-majority region in more than a year. In a speech to senior party officials, Xi emphasized security as well as economic development in the region, but put it behind them.

Rather, Xi instructed to deepen the tough policy of “sinicizing” Islam and the culture of Uyghurs, local Kazakhs and other minorities “to effectively combat all kinds of illegal religious activities.” The effects of this policy are, for example, the destruction and rededication of mosques or the conversion of mosques in the Arabic architectural style into buildings regarded as “Chinese” conform. According to the state news agency Xinhua, Xi also demanded that the “standard Chinese language” Mandarin be “resolutely” promoted and taught. Not Uyghur, which is reportedly disappearing more and more from the streets.

Party cadres should have more control over villages

According to international information, the Chinese authorities in Xinjiang have imprisoned at least one million Uyghur Turks and other Muslim minorities in prisons and re-education camps and have systematically repressed and persecuted Muslims. A report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights last year said that “serious violations of human rights” had been committed in Xinjiang that “could constitute crimes against humanity”. Reports of torture and sexual violence are credible. The Chinese leadership rejects all allegations.







Recently there have been increasing reports that many of the camps have been shut down. According to Uyghur human rights activists, most of the Uyghurs held there were transferred to regular prisons, placed under house arrest or released under constant surveillance and other harsh conditions. Almost two years ago, the party secretary for Xinjiang, Chen Quanguo, was replaced, during whose term the detention camps were set up. Any hopes that his successor could bring about a serious improvement in the situation of the Uyghurs have now been dashed by Xi’s visit at the latest.

Xi demanded that China’s party officials “dig deep into the grassroots and the masses” to “combine the fight against terrorism and the fight against separatists with the normalization of stability work.” Party cadres should go to the villages of Xinjiang more than before. Xi said there is a need to “build a sense of community in the Chinese nation,” which he coupled with calls for more popular exchanges. Uyghurs are to move to mainland China, work and assimilate there, while more Han Chinese are to move to Xinjiang.

What was new about Xi’s speech was his admission that the Xinjiang policies have tarnished China’s international image. Xi called on the nomenklatura to do more publicity work “to show Xinjiang’s new face and atmosphere of openness” and to “refute all kinds of false, negative public opinions and purposefully prevent harmful expressions.” To this end, Xi wants to further open up the region for tourism and “encourage domestic and foreign tourists to travel to Xinjiang”.