If the Royal Huisman Shipyard were open to the public, say for a 25 euro entrance fee, it could be one of the Netherlands’ top visitor magnets. But it isn’t. This company, one of the world’s most noble yacht manufacturers, is not a tourist attraction. Quite the opposite: a bastion of discretion, a place where confidentiality is often written into contracts. Customers would not be happy if the strict agreements were violated.