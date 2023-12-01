Dhe Lumière brothers, Auguste (1862 to 1954) and Louis (1864 to 1948), are considered the inventors of cinema. They made their first film, “La Sortie de l’usine Lumière” (“Workers Leave the Lumière Works”) on March 19, 1895, in their Lyon factory. In December of the same year they held the first cinema screening in Paris with projections on screen in front of a paying audience. The following year, they founded the first – short-lived – cinema chain by opening additional screens in France and throughout Europe.

These facts are widely known – so well known that even distant professional colleagues of the Lumières have based them on theories that have more to do with nostalgia for a mythical lost innocence of cinematography than with knowledge of the earliest films. Let us take two statements from Wim Wenders and Maurice Pialat, which the Musée Lumière in Lyon, which recently reopened after renovation, cites in its course. The former said: “The Lumière brothers were a bit like children. Which pictures would be more honest than the very first ones? These are images you can trust. No manipulation, no contamination, nothing but the delight that it was possible to capture them.” The latter regretted that the “fantastic realism” of the Lumière brothers had been lost: “After them, everything was tinkered.”

“It’s all a production”

These statements are contradicted by Thierry Frémaux, general delegate to the Festival de Cannes since 2007 and head of the Institut Lumière, which runs the museum, since 1999. In excerpts from his 2016 documentary “Lumière! L’aventure commence”, which is broadcast locally, he counters Wenders and Pialat with seven examples by saying that with the Lumières “everything was a production”. “La Sortie de l’usine Lumière”: a pure reproduction of reality? In fact, there are at least three different versions of this film (which was not the “very first” either: Thomas Edison and his collaborator and inventor William Kennedy Laurie Dickson had already made numerous films since 1891).

Some of the workers who enter the gate of the Lumière factory strike a recognizable pose. They know that their performance will be immortalized through a “vue photographique animée” (“moving photo view”), as the brothers called their forty to sixty second short films. The camera contaminates life even more in “Partie d’écarté” (“Ecarté Game”). The waiter who serves drinks to three card players gestures and grimaces like a goofball actor. In “L’Arroseur arrosé” (“The Watered Waterer”), a gardener runs after a rascal who is trying to get to him and drags him by his ear back to the starting point.



Film excerpts in the Lumière Museum

:



Image: Loïc Benoit



This only makes sense because otherwise the two would disappear to the left edge of the picture – and the camera would really like to capture the rascal getting his butt spanked. “Les Forgerons” (“The Blacksmiths”) finally has documentary features: two real blacksmiths, master and apprentice, are working on real metal in a real workshop. Except that the former is wearing a white shirt and tie – he’s dressed in his Sunday best to show the camera his best side! With the Lumières, “everything is a production”.