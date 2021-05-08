His name is Teo, he has three brains, two arms, two legs, and enough ability to fold clothes, as long as he doesn’t have buttons or zippers.. It is a humanoid robot, created in the Robotics Laboratory of the Carlos III University, whose 160 centimeters high sleep suspended vertically by some springs near the computers that control it. The impeccable hulk of aluminum, plastic, circuitry, chips and carbon awaits the signals to wake up. After about 15 minutes, the programmer gets her to raise her arm and say hello. In theory, the algorithms composed for him should allow him to walk, talk, joke with students, accompany the elevator and fold clothes, one of the great milestones among the few humanoids that exist in the world. “In Europe there are three”, says Juan Victores, a researcher at this scientific center, where androids are developed for industrial, therapeutic or healthcare uses.

Teo’s arm drops like he’s hitting a karate punch. “Can you do a demo?” Asks the researcher. “Now? No, ”your programmer replies. The slowness to give orders to a robot is one of the main obstacles for reality to resemble fiction. Real robots must be calibrated before they start working. “They are like many computers,” says Victores. Those who appear on the news, showing almost human aptitudes, are only repeating a script, pre-established by a ‘demo’, from which they cannot leave to do another activity. And they are unable to take the initiative outside of the looping behavior planned for the demos. “Pretty demos are very specific,” warns Victores. For example, the “artist robot” Sophia developed by Hanson Robotics, which has made headlines recently for listing one of its paintings at more than 500,000 euros, only recreates the image of a previous drawing, with variations typical of a video game.

“Robotics evolves slowly”says Miguel Salichs, professor in charge of the Robotics Laboratory, where androids have been built to inspect car bodies, transport and assemble large structures in modular construction, recover satellites, assist disabled people, or scale buildings and bridges to inspect them. “People believe that technology can make the robots you see in movies, but there is still a lot to do. For example, they cannot hold a dialogue like people. The robot understands only phrases that we have programmed for it.

Friendly caregivers



Teo’s home is a honeycomb of narrow, charmless classrooms separated by beige plywood partitions, where researchers have collaborated on robotic solutions with companies such as Dragados, Peugeot Citroen, Hitachi, Rehabrobotics or Unysis. Their spaces are filled with office desks, boxes of electronics parts, and dissected androids waiting in the corners. They remind the interior of the vehicle of the Jawas in Star Wars, but bright.

Here one of the most advanced lines of development is dedicated to «social robots». Its specific function is to interact with people to help them with cognitive or rehabilitation tasks. In the laboratory, which has been operating since the late eighties and is the hub of various postgraduate courses, Casper has been developed to interact with children who have long stays in hospitals.

They have also worked for years at Mini, to work with older people “on the verge of dementia,” explains Salichs, the main supporter of these robots. “We seek to establish an affective bond between the user and the robot, not to see it as a machine”. In this, appearance is one of the qualities most valued by the institutions with which they collaborate. «We put heart and cheeks that can be blushed and we cover it with a stuffed animal or we give it a nice appearance. If they looked like the Terminator, the kids would run away, ”says Salichs. “Mini is designed to be in private homes, where its function will be to help with cognitive stimulation exercises.”

With a word or a touch, Mini opens her eyes, says a naive phrase such as “I was sleeping”, accompanied by a yawn and a movement of “arms”, talks about the weather, shows photos or uses the contents of a tablet, to which it is associated. “In a factory, space can be arranged according to the robot’s limitations,” Salichs reflects. But in a house the robot must be prepared to adapt to external conditions. We do a design, tests with the users, then in the houses and at the end it is industrialized ».

In physiotherapy with the Roboespas therapeutic robot. / ÓSCAR CHAMORRO

Unlike the singular Teo, of this automaton there are several individuals because it is already in another phase of development. “There is an approach to companies, but it is still a laboratory prototype”, maintains Salichs. «Home tests will begin soon. Until now they have been in day centers and residences ”.

Virtual and real



The starting point, for Mini, Casper or Teo, has been the same: virtual design. The first sketches of the humanoid were drawn a decade ago, but it took five years before the final design began to be built.. Most of its parts were manufactured in workshops of the university itself or in 3D printers. Before him, his predecessors were the RH0 and RH1. Teo is the RH2. “The zero was just two legs and the one is in a museum,” Victores recalls. “The key is in energy density: a lot of power in a low weight. But it is like a layman in which you make your pieces. Some 40 people have participated in the construction of Teo, among the permanent staff of full professors and professors and a large rotation of students and doctors. “Every day,” says Victores, some component is changed.

Will robots take jobs away from humans in the future, albeit distant, as is speculated? “There is more unemployment with a banking app than with all the robots in the country”, refutes Salichs. In addition, other researchers say, new jobs will be created, such as those open to students studying their specialty at this center. In this home of robots and humanoids, the building process is handed down to the next generations, who design from the three-fingered hand to entire factories.

One method is that of the «identical twin» applied in the «experimentation ship», where a robot is replicated in the virtual plane, and then transferred to the real one and tested. Sometimes the system reboots over and over again due to the disobedience of the machine. They use knowledge and techniques that are combined to generate new paths. “We make physical interaction converge with virtual reality,” says Edwin Oña, laboratory assistant. “It is mixed reality, tangible and digital support at the same time.”

With sensors that serve the function of sight, hearing and touch and movements that mimic people, the humanoid is the most “futuristic” phase of robotics, but the one that requires more research for its applications to be functional. “Artificial Intelligence is a term that has come into fashion again, but it has always been narrow,” says Victores, explaining that Teo’s folding of clothes has been a “scientific breakthrough” because the previous most advanced algorithm it required specific lighting conditions and a padded base to fold a T-shirt. While the RH2 has exceeded those needs. «We seek to do science and find generic solutions. The challenge is in making decisions and in that, once a goal has been achieved, the next is raised ».

In his opinion, the next steps in robotics are to reduce costs to achieve economies of scale and reduce the “degree of experience” that the user needs to program a new task. For example, that those long initial minutes necessary for the humanoid Teo to move his arm up is only an instant.