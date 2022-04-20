The Murcian Association in Madrid (ASMUMAD) recently visited the Ramón Gaya Museum in Murcia and the exhibition ‘Madrid interior’. A dialogue walk through the work of Ramón Gaya linked to Madrid by the hand of Noelia Ibáñez, head of the Visitor Service Area of ​​the Prado National Museum, and Rafael Fuster, artistic director of the Ramón Gaya Museum. These days, moreover, the institution brings together for the first time ten ‘Courtesans’, Venetian ladies from Carpaccio who become flesh and blood models thanks to the artist and writer, who paints repeatedly and in different postures, always indoors.