Visit to the Barcelona publisher of the 60s that reminds Mad Men

Built in 1961 and distinguished with the FAD ARCHITECTURE Awardhosted for years an editorial designed in the purest style of the office where Mad Men develops. It can even be intuit that almost as much as in the series starring Don Draper. The Editorial Gustavo Giliin Barcelona and empty now, resists over time and sometimes you can visit.

And is that his style, Catalan rationalismdraws attention to those who approach and know closely how they worked in this editorial, a huge place located near the Catalan capital hospital and that has managed to keep intact both its exterior and interior architecture.

It was not the only editorial that opened its doors in Barcelona during the time. And all over the same area, the so -called Nova Esquerra de l’Eixample. But it is true that it is one of the ones that has best survived so much later and that it is worthy of the best praise by those who visit it.

Fireplace, showers and a helical ladder

Specifically, Gustavo Gili was raised thanks to The architects Joaquim Gili (nephew of the founder of the company) and Francesc Bassó. It is a building in which the geometric and rectilineal volumes were contrasted abroad with the curved forms of the interior. Practically recognized as soon as one of the most outstanding rationalist architecture examples in the city was inaugurated, it had three sections oriented around a central roundabout, which facilitated the entry and exit of vehicles loaded with books.

There were landscaped exterior courtyards as part of a diaphanous space with cross ventilation, which meant working on one of the most pleasant sites in the area, which included chimney, showers or laundry. By the way, at some point the volume of work generated a template of a hundred workers.

Who visits it can see from first hand which furniture was used at that time, in addition to being impressed by A helical staircase which facilitated rapid access between the two floors. But despite being an architectural yoy, production droppedn The year 2015 the publishing house itself decided to move to other offices More practical but less aesthetic in 2021 the City Council of the Catalan capital decided to buy it.