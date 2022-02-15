Et is a sunny winter day in the Russian capital, there is some snow and the temperature is mild for the time of year, around minus one degree Celsius. One could almost forget that the German Chancellor’s inaugural visit to the Russian capital is about nothing less than war and peace. But the confrontation that prevails between Russia and the West can already be felt on a pervasive but more mundane issue. The chancellor refuses to do a Russian-directed PCR test upon arrival. He does one after landing on board the Bundeswehr plane, the German doctor from the Moscow embassy comes on the plane in blue protective clothing and takes the test. The equipment to evaluate it is also on board the A-340.

But the Russians only trust themselves. Scholz could have to sit at a long table far away from Putin because of his refusal to adapt to the Russian test regime, it was said before. This is what happened to French President Emmanuel Macron when he was recently in the Kremlin and had previously rejected the Russian PCR test – Scholz also coordinated with Macron on this issue. As expected, it happens later in the Kremlin: Putin and Scholz sit at the large white table that separates them six or seven meters from each other. According to the German side, the rejection of a Russian test for the Federal Chancellor is less about preventing the Russian side from receiving his DNA than about preserving his independence.

Putin is driven by the fear of being infected with Covid-19. Excessive security measures are therefore being ordered, even if they are pointless from a virological point of view. The participants in the delegation, who came from Berlin on the government plane, have to go to the airport for a PCR test immediately after landing; the journalists who have been given access to the Kremlin are tested there in a basement. The Russian side demanded that all participants in the German delegation had to take three PCR tests in Germany in the past few days in order to be able to start the trip at all. The Chancellor also did these tests.

Putin praises Schroeder

Putin and Scholz then talk to each other for three and a half hours. What they then say at the press conference shows that the differences on almost all issues are very deep and in some cases unbridgeable. Scholz speaks of a threatening crisis in Ukraine, one is very concerned about the deployment of troops and he cannot see “any reasonable reason for this deployment of troops”. He speaks of the inviolability of the borders and that further military aggression against Ukraine will have “serious economic consequences” for Russia. War must be avoided by all means. “It is our damned duty and task that there is no military escalation.”





