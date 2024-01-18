The Secretary of Industrial Development has a master's degree and a doctorate in economic development; He was a consultant for the IDB and ECLAC

Uallace MoreiraSecretary of Industrial Development, Innovation, Commerce and Services, of the Doctor (Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services), visited the headquarters of the digital newspaper Power360 on January 11, 2024. Gave a video interview (watch here). He stated that the government should raise R$380 million with the resumption of import tax on electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars purchased outside the country. Moreira has a master's and doctorate in economic development and was a consultant for the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank) and the Cepal (Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean).