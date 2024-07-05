Director of the association De Olho no Material Escolar gave an interview in the digital newspaper’s studio

Theodora Lütkemeyer60 years old, director of the association Keeping an Eye on School Suppliesvisited the headquarters of the digital newspaper Poder360in Brasília, on Thursday (4.Jul). He gave a recorded interview – which will air on Monday (8.Jul.2024). He spoke about the new PNE (National Education Plan) be a “letter of intent”and not “of goals”. She was accompanied by Fabio Galvão, press officer.