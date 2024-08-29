Senator for Podemos from Mato Grosso do Sul gave an interview in the digital newspaper’s studio, in Brasília

The senator Soraya Thronicke (Podemos-MS), 51 years old, visited the headquarters of the digital newspaper Poder360in Brasilia, on August 7, 2024. He gave a live interview (watch here). He said that rent will increase 136% in up to 2 years with the tax reform. He also stated that the favoritism of David Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP) to be president of the Senate in 2025 “it is not a consensus”.